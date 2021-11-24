Dynamite’s New Year Smash tickets available this Saturday

Tickets for the last Dynamite of 2021, titled New Year’s Smash, will be going on sale this Saturday at 10AM ET at AEWTix.com. The show will take place on Wednesday, December 29 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

This will be the final episode of Dynamite on TNT and will have the tapings of the first episode of Rampage of 2022 as well. From the following week, AEW’s flagship show moves to TBS permanently in the same time slot and day while Rampage, first announced as moving with Dynamite, will remain on TNT.

AEW wants to keep holding the final show of the year from Daily’s Place, which served as the base for AEW during the pandemic months. The company had a live Dynamite a few months ago there as well titled Homecoming.