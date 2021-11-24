AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 11/24/2021

Dynamite opens up with CM Punk coming to the ring for his mtach but gets interupted by MJF who gets on the mic to claim that Punk has lost his edge and cant cut it anymore and wont be able to be the wrestler that he used to be. Both men cut amazing promos on each other. CM Punk tells MJF that there’s some truth to what hes saying. Some amazing references to Triple H and John Cena by MJF towrwards CM Punk that needs to be seen.CM Punk says that they’vve gone back and forth long enough and the time for talking is over and tries to engage in a fight with MJF but he bails before Punk can hit him and MJF leaves the ring as we go to commercial break.

CM Punk is in action next.

We come back from commercial break to CM Punk in the ring for his match with QT Marshall

CM Punk v.s QT Marshall.

THe match starts off with both men feeling each other out. Both men chain wrestle in the ring for a bit before Aaron Solow and Nick Commorato try to interfere before they are ejected.QT Marshall gets CM Punk back in the ring and gets him in the corner. He gets a few shots in before CM PUn is able to fight back and get QT Matshal back out to the cneter of the ring.Qt Marshall takes amoment to taunt the crowd after getting CM Punk down on the mat for a few monts.CM Punk hits a back body drop onto QT Marshall before clotheslining him to the outside of the ring and then goes for a suicide dive as we head to commercial break.

We come back from commercial break with QT Marshall in control of the match and he tells CM Punk ” you ain’t nothing”. The crowd gets hot and starts to chant “CM Punk” ” CM Punk” as Cm PUnk tries to fight back against QT Marshall. CM Punk with a top rope elbow drop. Cm Punk hits the GTS for the win.

Pretty solid match to open up Dynamite and its about what you expect but if youre a fan of CM Punk its stil great to see him back.

Cm Punk is celebrating ringside with the fans and friends and family before we head backstage to Tony Schivone.

Tony Schivone is with Christian Cage and Jurrasic Express. He says that Jurrasic Express are the number one ranked Tag Team in AEW and they should get their shot. Luchasaurus Raors as we go to commercial break.

We come back from commercial to a promo from Eddie Kingston about his match with Daniel Garcia on Friday night on Rampage. He’s interupted by 2point0.

Gunn Club( Billy Gunn and Colton Gunn) v.s Bear Country.

Quick amtch that is quick qon by Colton Gunn with the Colt 45. Darby Allin and Sting cmoe out after the match to run Gunn Club off.

Adam Cole and Bobby Fish confront Best Friends( Orange Cassidy) and Chuck Taylor and Cole states that they arent really best friends and that him and Bobby are the better friends and says ” where’s Trent?” and ” what kinda name is Yuta”.He says they wil deal with them alter and we go to a commercial break.

We come back from commeercial break with Tony Schivone and Team Taz with an offical offer from Team Taz to DanteMartin and he accepts it. Lio Rush is stunned.

Jamie Hayter v.s Thunder Rosa is next.

Jamie Hayer V.s Thunder Rosa.

The match starts off with both women feeling each other out and trading shots back and forth with each other. BOth women take turns taking control of the match and making each other look good. really good match so far from both women with the winner going on to face Jade Cargill in the semi finals of the AEW TBS Championship Tournament.

We go to commercial break.

We come back from commercial break to both women up on the top rope and the crowd chanting for both women. Thunder Rosa knocks Jamie Hayter off the top rope and drop down onto her and then sends her to the other turnbuckle and goes for arunning dropkick followed by a newar fall of only 2.Jamie Hayter with a backbreaker on Thunder Rosa and a quick cover for only a 2 count. Both women trade punches in the center of the ring. Rebel and Britt baker get involved while Thunder Rosa has Jamie Hayter is a submission hold. Thunder Rosa rolls through a submission hold from Jamie Hayter to get a roll up in on Jamie Hayter for the win.

Alex Marvez Is backstage with Chris Jericho who is cutting a promo when he gets interupted by 2oint0 and Daniel Garcia. He tells them not to ever interuptt him again.

We go to commercial break but Bryan Danielson v.s Colt Cabana is up next.

We come back from commercial break to a promo from Dr. Britt Bake D.M.D and she syas that Tony Schivone ruine dher Thanksgiving by letting her know she hs to face Riho Friday night on Rampage and if she beats her she gets and AEW WOmens Championship match due to not being eliminated properly at Double or Nothing.

Bryan Danielson v.s Colt Cabana.

The match srts off with both men feeling each other out and getting on the mat and really putting on a wrestling clinic early on.