WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.700 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 7.26% from last week’s 1.585 million viewers for the Survivor Series go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.806 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.668 million), the second hour drew 1.734 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.644 million) and the final hour drew 1.557 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.442 million).

This week’s RAW drew a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 16.67% from last week’s 0.42 key demo rating. That 0.49 key demo rating represents 644,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 18.38% from the 544,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.42 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #21 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, The Five, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, FOX News Primetime, The Ingraham Angle, America’s Newsroom at 9am, Rachel Maddow Show, America’s Newsroom at 10am, Outnumbered, The Story, FOX & Friends at 9am, The Faulkner Focus, Gutfeld, Sportscenter at midnight, America Reports, and Your World with Neil Cavuto. This is up from last week’s #22 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.49 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Giants and the Buccaneers on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 2.92 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.343 million viewers.

This was the best RAW viewership and key demo rating since the Draft episode on October 4. The show went up against Week 11 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Giants and the Buccaneers was watched by 10.343 million viewers on ESPN, and 1.575 million viewers on ESPN2, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was up 7.26% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 16.67% last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 5.97% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 14.03% from the same week in 2020. The 2020 episode was also the post-Survivor Series show.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 5.643 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while the Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer special drew 3.807 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.328 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 1.997 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American drew 576,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. DWTS drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.88.

Monday’s post-Survivor Series edition of RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn had just a few happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from the pay-per-view, the reveal of who stole Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg from WWE Chairman & CEO, The Mysterios vs. Bobby Lashley in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match. The main event ended up being WWE Champion Big E defending against Austin Theory.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode: 2.067 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 30 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 1.849 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 13 Episode: 1.670 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 20 Episode: 1.793 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 27 Episode: 1.709 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Extreme Rules episode)

October 4 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

October 11 Episode: 1.582 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode: 1.658 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season premiere, post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 1 Episode: 1.689 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 8 Episode: 1.549 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 15 Episode: 1.585 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 22 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Survivor Series episode)

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode