WWE Performance Center coach Scott Garland requests his release

WWE Performance Center coach Scott Garland, better known to fans as Scotty 2 Hotty from his wrestling days, revealed on Instagram today that he asked for his release from WWE.

“30 years ago I stepped into a WWE ring for the very first time. I have lived my dream 100 times over. Some of my most special memories will always be from the last five years working with NXT,” Garland said.

But the former Too Cool member had some sort of a parting shot, saying that the black and gold brand was something special for him and he always promised himself that he would never be part of something solely for the paycheck.

“I told myself that I would walk away if I ever got to that point, so that is what I have chosen to do. Coaching and producing the stars of NXT will always be a highlight of my life. I love you all more than you will ever know,” he concluded.