The Rock to be honored with award

Former WWE Champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is set to officially become The People’s Champion next month.

NBC and E! have announced that The Rock will receive The People’s Champion Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards on December 7.

The Rock, a 15-time PCA nominee and 2-time winner, will be recognized for his contributions to the entertainment industry, entrepreneurial endeavors, and his unwavering commitment to supporting children & families in need through multiple philanthropic partnerships. The People’s Champion Award went to Tyler Perry last year.

The Rock has also been nominated for three People’s Choice Awards this year – Male Movie Star of the Year for Jungle Cruise, Male TV Star of the Year for Young Rock, and Social Star of the Year. Online fan voting for the 40 PCA categories wrapped up last week.

“Dwayne is one of the most beloved actors of our time who has achieved unprecedented success throughout his career,” said Jen Neal, EVP, Entertainment Live Events, Specials & E! News, NBCUniversal Entertainment Television and Streaming. “During a period where there has been a lot of uncertainty, Johnson has displayed an uncanny ability to raise spirits and make people smile despite circumstances. His philanthropic efforts and international social media presence has made him a cultural leader and inspiration to many, making him the perfect recipient for ‘The People’s Champion’ award this year.”

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air on Tuesday, December 7 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It will air simultaneouslyh on NBC and E! at 9pm ET with Kenan Thompson as the host.

