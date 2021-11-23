Stephanie McMahon says daughter is training in the ring

Another McMahon is apparently planning to pursue an in-ring career with the family business.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon currently has three daughters with WWE the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H – Aurora Rose, age 15; Murphy Claire, age 13; and Vaughn Evelyn, age 11. Stephanie recently spoke with talkSPORT and revealed that their oldest daughter is already training in the ring. She also revealed that their oldest daughter once remarked that she wants to run like WWE like her grandfather, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

“We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11,” Stephanie said. “Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s [Vince McMahon] job.

“So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality [laughs]. Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do.”

