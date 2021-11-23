Roman Reigns news for Smackdown

A new challenger is set to step up to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this week.

WWE is teasing that we will find out what’s next for Reigns during Friday’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX.

As seen below, the promo for Friday’s SmackDown asks who will step up to challenge Reigns next, with Drew McIntyre, Cesaro, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus, Jinder Mahal, Jeff Hardy and The New Day teased as potential opponents.

Reigns defeated WWE Champion Big E at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, and last defended against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel on October 21. Before that, Reigns’ last title defense was against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules on September 26. Lesnar is expected to be at the December 10 SmackDown in Los Angeles, but the next Lesnar vs. Reigns match likely won’t happen for a few more months.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Toni Storm was previously teased for Friday’s blue brand show.

Stay tuned for more on Friday’s SmackDown. Below is the teaser promo: