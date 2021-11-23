Man charged after Seth Rollins incident at Raw, WWE comments

The man who attacked Seth Rollins during last night’s WWE RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn was arrested and charged with attempted assault, and attempted violation of arts & cultural affairs (disrupting a live sporting event).

ESPN’s Marc Raimondi reports that the NYPD arrested 24 year old Elisah Spencer for the incident. The man left his seating section at 9:20pm, jumped a metal barricade, and attacked Rollins.

Rollins refused medical attention after the incident, according to a NYPD spokesperson.

For those who missed it, you can click here for footage of last night’s incident.

WWE issued the following statement on the incident:

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”