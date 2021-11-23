Chavo Guerrero comments on fan attacking Seth Rollins

Nov 23, 2021 - by Marc Middleton

Photo Credit: photo credit: Impact Wrestling

Pro wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero Jr. is receiving criticism on social media today for comments he made about the Seth Rollins attacker at last night’s RAW.

As noted, a fan attacked Seth Rollins last night and was later charged by the NYPD. You can click here for the latest update on the man, along with WWE’s statement.

In an update, Guerrero tweeted his reaction and recalled when wrestlers were “tougher than the fans.”

“Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. [man shrugging emoji],” Chavo wrote.

The comments led to Guerrero trending worldwide on Twitter, with most of the feedback negative.

You can see Chavo’s full tweet below:

3 Responses

  1. Mudshow Mark says:
    November 23, 2021 at 12:43 pm

    You weren’t tough enough (no pun intended) to say no to Kerwin White so shut up.

    What was Seth supposed to do? Push past the security guards and hit the guy? I’m sure the sponsors that pay the company that pays him would have loved that. It’s different times Chavito.

  2. Kevin says:
    November 23, 2021 at 12:49 pm

    To be fair if Seth was to have kicked his ass media would have given him sh-t saying that it was unnecessary. In 2021 your damned if you do and your damned if you don’t. Maybe Chavo should just stfu.

  3. john schleehauf says:
    November 23, 2021 at 1:27 pm

    Remember when wrestlers were steroid ridden pill addicts like Eddie Guerrero? Ahhh, the good old days, eh?

