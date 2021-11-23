Chavo Guerrero comments on fan attacking Seth Rollins

Pro wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero Jr. is receiving criticism on social media today for comments he made about the Seth Rollins attacker at last night’s RAW.

As noted, a fan attacked Seth Rollins last night and was later charged by the NYPD. You can click here for the latest update on the man, along with WWE’s statement.

In an update, Guerrero tweeted his reaction and recalled when wrestlers were “tougher than the fans.”

“Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. [man shrugging emoji],” Chavo wrote.

The comments led to Guerrero trending worldwide on Twitter, with most of the feedback negative.

You can see Chavo’s full tweet below: