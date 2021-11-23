Chavo Guerrero comments on fan attacking Seth Rollins
Pro wrestling veteran Chavo Guerrero Jr. is receiving criticism on social media today for comments he made about the Seth Rollins attacker at last night’s RAW.
As noted, a fan attacked Seth Rollins last night and was later charged by the NYPD. You can click here for the latest update on the man, along with WWE’s statement.
In an update, Guerrero tweeted his reaction and recalled when wrestlers were “tougher than the fans.”
“Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. [man shrugging emoji],” Chavo wrote.
The comments led to Guerrero trending worldwide on Twitter, with most of the feedback negative.
You can see Chavo’s full tweet below:
Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. 🤷🏻♂️
— Chavo Guerrero jr. (@mexwarrior) November 23, 2021
You weren’t tough enough (no pun intended) to say no to Kerwin White so shut up.
What was Seth supposed to do? Push past the security guards and hit the guy? I’m sure the sponsors that pay the company that pays him would have loved that. It’s different times Chavito.
To be fair if Seth was to have kicked his ass media would have given him sh-t saying that it was unnecessary. In 2021 your damned if you do and your damned if you don’t. Maybe Chavo should just stfu.
Remember when wrestlers were steroid ridden pill addicts like Eddie Guerrero? Ahhh, the good old days, eh?