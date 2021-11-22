WWE holds upfront presentation for media partners before Survivor Series

With representatives from FOX, NBC Universal, Netflix, and other partners available in person, WWE hosted an upfront presentation for advertisers before the Survivor Series according to Variety.com.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, WWE Head of Global Sales and Partnerships Claudine Lilien, and WWE President Nick Khan addressed the important crowd during the presentation.

McMahon boasted WWE’s “massive reach and broad distribution,” claiming they’re in 900 million homes in 180 different countries and 28 languages as she went on to showcase what WWE can do for their clients. Of course, WWE’s reach on social media, with over one billion followers across all social media properties, was also touched upon.

“Nine out of the top 15 most followed female athletes in the world across all social platforms are WWE Superstars,” she said. “We are the number one most followed sports brand on TikTok. We are the number one sports channel on YouTube and the sixth most viewed channel on YouTube all around the world.”

“We have a young, diverse fanbase,” she continued. “Over 75% of our fans are in that sweet spot, 18-49. 40% of our audience is women and we over index with both African-American and Hispanic audiences.”

Nick Khan closed the presentation with a Q&A according to Variety where he discussed moving pay-per-views to Saturdays, having five stadium shows in 2022, and the upcoming television rights renewal.

Quoting new numbers from NFL, NHL, and the English Premier League, Khan said that rights for each of these sports league have continued to shoot up. “You’re seeing them go up for properties whose ratings are up, for properties whose ratings are stable, and even for properties whose ratings are down,” Khan said, noting that there’s no other sports-like programming in the world unlike professional wrestling with 52 weeks a year of original content.