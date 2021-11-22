WWE and Special Olympics extend partnership

WWE and the Special Olympics have announced a multi-year extension of their global partnership.

The multi-year extension will continue to see WWE support Special Olympics Unified Sports. WWE Superstars will continue to engage with Special Olympics athletes around the globe, and reach out to Special Olympics athletes to encourage them in training and to congratulate them for their various achievements.

The multi-year partnership also includes WWE support as a Gold Partner for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida. The sport of Powerlifting will also be presented by WWE at the 2022 USA Games.

“WWE’s bond with Special Olympics has become one of the most fulfilling partnerships in our company’s history,” said WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. “The determination of Special Olympics athletes to consistently persevere in life is truly an inspiration, and we look forward to supporting their mission for years to come.”

“WWE has been an incredible Global partner to our movement over the past 5 years and we are so excited to announce that we will continue our collective impact for years to come both domestically and around the world,” said Special Olympics CEO Mary Davis. Davis added “When we think of how our partners have stepped up during this difficult time, WWE comes to mind. Not only are they supporting us financially, but they continue to help us find innovative ways to reach our athletes for example, through the launch of our online fitness series School of Strength, and talent engagement for our first-ever Gaming for Inclusion event. WWE also supported countless virtual engagements with Superstars that lifted up our athletes’ spirts while in-person activities were cancelled.”

WWE’s partnership with Special Olympics dates back to the 1995 World Games in New Haven, CT, and more recently has included partnerships with the 2018 Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, the 2019 Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi and an on-going corporate partnership with Special Olympics Connecticut. Special Olympics was named 2018 Business Partner of the Year at the annual WWE Business Partner Summit.

Stay tuned for more.