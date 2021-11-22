Wrestling couple split up
Velvet Sky announced on her Twitter…
.@bullyray5150 & I have decided to part ways amicably. There’s no animosity and we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life.
This will be the only public comment we make on the matter. ✌🏼
— Velvet Sky (@VelVelHoller) November 22, 2021
.@VelVelHoller & I have decided to part ways amicably. There’s no animosity and we will always be cool, and we wish each other well in life.
This will be the only public comment we make on the matter. ✌🏼
— Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) November 22, 2021