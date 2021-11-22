Updates on the golden egg storyline at Survivor Series

WWE reportedly received a “nice payday” for the Survivor Series tie-in with Netflix’s Red Notice film, which stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

As noted, Red Notice served as the presenting sponsor for last night’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. The pay-per-view featured WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon in segments with Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg, which was also used in the movie. McMahon said the egg was gifted to him personally by The Rock, but it was later stolen. McMahon ordered Adam Pearce to investigate the theft, and said all RAW and SmackDown Superstars were to be at tonight’s RAW to get to the bottom of the theft.

In an update, the entire SmackDown roster is scheduled to be at tonight’s RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the continuation of the golden egg storyline, according to PWInsider. It was also noted that the brief storyline is expected to wrap up tonight.

WWE reportedly made made a creative decision to do the golden egg storyline this past Thursday. Many of the talents were not aware of their travel plans changing until they arrived at Friday’s SmackDown taping in Hartford, CT.

It was also noted that while Red Notice was the Survivor Series presenting sponsor, the storyline with Cleopatra’s golden egg is a part of a Netflix paid promotion, which WWE received a significant payday for.

