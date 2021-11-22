Opening Video for WWE Survivor Series, Announced Attendance

– WWE announced 15,120 fans in attendance for the 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Michael Cole made the announcement as the pay-per-view hit the air.

To compare, the first-ever WWE pay-per-view from the Barclays Center was the 2012 TLC event, which had announced attendance of a 15,748, which was billed as a sellout. The 2015 WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn” event from Barclays had announced attendance of 15,589 fans, while the 2016 NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn II” event had announced attendance of 15,671, and the NXT “Takeover: New York” event from Barclays had announced attendance of 15,697 in 2019, also billed as a sellout. The August 24, 2015 RAW was announced as a sellout of 15,597 at Barclays, while the December 28, 2015 RAW from Barclays had a sellout of 15,695 fans. The 2017 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view had announced attendance of 16,128 from Barclays, while the RAW 25 special in January 2018 had an announced sellout of 15,990 at the Barclays Center, and the March 20, 2017 RAW at Barclays had announced attendance of 16,160.

– Below is the opening video package for the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. The video featured Netflix’s “Red Notice” film, which is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s first Netflix movie. The film served as the sponsor for the pay-per-view, and the pay-per-view celebrated the 25th Anniversary of The Rock’s WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series event.

