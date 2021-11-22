LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE RAW

– The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW opens up from backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is at his desk with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville. The display case that contained Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg is still empty and Vince doesn’t look happy. We cut to a video package that shows the various Survivor Series segments with Vince and the egg, which he says was gifted to him by The Rock. The egg is featured in Rock’s “Red Notice” movie on Netflix, but he says this isn’t a prop, it’s the real deal.

We go back to Vince’s office. He’s going on about how The Rock gave the egg to him. It’s not just about the value, it’s about someone stealing something from Vince McMahon. Deville and Pearce have interviewed everyone but no luck yet, they even had police come in with a search warrant, but nothing. Vince says Pearce and Deville will be out of their jobs if he doesn’t get his egg back before the night is over. They believe a Superstar did it, and have some surveillance footage that may help, that shows a bare chest and bare legs it sounds like. Vince says the person who brings him the culprit will have an opportunity to win the WWE Title in a match against WWE Champion Big E tonight.

– We see RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton backstage as Kevin Patrick approaches. Patrick expected to interview Riddle before his match with Dolph Ziggler, but he’s nowhere to be found. Orton says it’s not like Riddle to miss a match. They were celebrating their Survivor Series win last night and Orton was giving Riddle a pep talk but now he can’t find him. Riddle walks up with a new haircut and a fake mustache, a really bad one. Orton asks what he’s been doing and Riddle says relax, he’s been doing Viper things. Riddle says he’s still Riddle, but he’s going to do things like Orton now. He goes on and cuts a promo on how he will take care of Ziggler tonight. Orton yells at Riddle, he’s heard enough. Riddle misunderstood what he said, Orton didn’t say to be like him. Orton says Riddle doesn’t want to get in his head. Riddle goes on trying to act like Orton, tougher than usual, and calls for Orton’s music to be played. The music starts up as they head out to the ring.

RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle vs. Dolph Ziggler

We go to the ring as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton. Out come the RAW Tag Team Champions – Riddle with Randy Orton. We see how Orton and Riddle defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos at Survivor Series last night. Riddle stands tall in the ring with his title in the air, still trying to act tougher than usual like Orton might act. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Dolph Ziggler with Robert Roode. Smith, Saxton and Graves hype tonight’s show, including Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins, Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley with the titles on the line, plus a 2-on-1 Handicap Match with The Mysterios vs. Bobby Lashley. The bell rings now and Ziggler catches a kick to take Riddle down. Smith says Riddle appears to be cosplaying Orton. Riddle scoops Ziggler but Ziggler counters and rolls him for a 2 count.

Orton looks on from ringside as Riddle locks back up with Ziggler. Riddle with an armbar takedown. Ziggler counters with a quick pin attempt. They go to lock up again but Ziggler goes behind. Ziggler nails a big dropkick for a 2 count. Ziggler grounds Riddle in the middle of the ring now. Ziggler may have taken Riddle’s fake mustache off. And he did. Riddle’s bad goatee is also missing now. Riddle counters out of the corner and rocks Ziggler. Riddle with the spinning gutwrench slam now, planting him in the middle of the ring.

Ziggler rolls out to Orton’s feet at ringside. Roode looks concerned. Riddle launches himself over the top rope to the floor but Ziggler catches him in mid-air with a big superkick. Ziggler and Roode stand tall at ringside to taunt Orton, using his own pose as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Riddle drops Ziggler with an overhead kick, then kips up for a pop. Riddle with a running heart punch in the corner. Riddle keeps going but Ziggler drops him. Riddle catches Ziggler with an Orton-like powerslam. Riddle gets hyped up as Orton looks on and fans cheer him. Riddle goes for Orton’s second rope draping DDT but Ziggler blocks it and back-drops Riddle over the top rope to the floor.

Riddle runs right back in but Ziggler nails the Fame-asser for a close 2 count. They talk trash from their knees now, while trading strikes to their feet as fans go along with each punch. Ziggler gets the upperhand and goes for a superkick but it’s blocked. Riddle drops Ziggler with a jumping knee to the face. Riddle plays tot he crowd and drops to the mat as Orton usually does. Riddle pounds on the mat as Orton looks on. Riddle then drops Ziggler with the RKO for the pin to win.

Winner: Riddle

– After the match, Orton’s music hits as they begin to celebrate. Roode rushes the ring and swings at Riddle but Riddle ducks, then Orton kicks him. Orton now scoops Roode and delivers Riddle’s Bro Derek finisher. Orton and Riddle celebrate again as Orton’s music hits. They climb the turnbuckles to raise the titles in the air as fans cheer them on. We go to replays and come back to R-K-Bro celebrating.

– We go backstage to rabid male and female Superstars tearing up the locker room, and brawling with each other as they look for Cleopatra’s $100 million golden egg. R-Truth finds a football but confuses it for the egg before accidentally entering the women’s locker room. Truth runs back out of the women’s locker room as someone screams at him.

– We go back to the ring and out comes RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to a pop. She stops and raises the title in the air, then heads to the ring as Mike Rome does the introductions. The announcers send us to a video on how Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair at the Survivor Series pay-per-view last night. Lynch is here tonight to take a Victory Lap for the win. She stands tall in the ring as we go back to commercial.

