Fan incident at tonight’s WWE Raw

A fan attacked Seth Rollins during tonight’s WWE RAW.

There was a segment where Rollins ambushed Finn Balor before their planned match. Rollins beat Balor in and out of the ring, and then made his exit as trainers checked on Balor in the ring. Rollins and a referee were walking up the ramp to the back as a fan ran down from the mid-level seating, and tackled Rollins. Rollins and the referee both went down with the man as security rushed over, as did WWE Producer & Hall of Famer Michael “PS” Hayes.

The camera quickly cut away from the fan attack as RAW went to replays of the Rollins – Balor segment. Rollins then laughed at Balor in the ring and talked some trash to the crowd before heading to the back, ending the segment.

Fans in attendance noted that security quickly dragged the man away.

Below are a few shots of the fan attack at tonight’s RAW from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Stay tuned for more.

A fan TACKLED Seth Rollins as he was walking backstage. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zlmKL5EOzC — Justin J. Lopez (@stellar_jl319) November 23, 2021

Holy shit a fan just ran on stage and attacked Rollins. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/f0jlriPGG6 — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) November 23, 2021

They’re dragging him away but a fan tackled Seth Rollins on the ramp and tried to fight him. Referees and security got him #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/NoUGotZrut — Kyle Lewis (@KeepItFiveStar) November 23, 2021

A fan just jumped the rail and attacked Seth Rollins! Security was all over it. Michael Hayes appeared too. pic.twitter.com/LtJK2CoWwu — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) November 23, 2021

OLV parece que un Fan entro a atacar a Rollins por Dios, en 2021 se ven estas cosas aun que lamentable este publico. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/7NHIAw6s5b — TioJocker 🇪🇨 (@Tio_Jocker01) November 23, 2021