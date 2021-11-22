Dana Brooke wins the WWE 24/7 championship

Dana Brooke is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of WWE RAW saw Cedric Alexander capture the 24/7 Title from Reggie in a singles match. After that match, a group of Superstars rushed the ring as the 24/7 Title Rule went back into effect. Brooke was in that group, and she hit a top rope neckbreaker to Alexander for the pin to win the strap. Brooke then stood tall to celebrate her win as the group of male Superstars looked on, unsure of what to do with the female champion standing in front of them.

This is Brooke’s first-ever title reign in WWE. Alexander briefly held the title for his third 24/7 Title reign tonight. Reggie held the 24/7 Title for 14 days in his second reign after defeating Drake Maverick on the November 8 RAW.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title changes at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn: