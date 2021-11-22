Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair react to WWE Survivor Series match

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view saw RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title champion vs. champion match, which was the opening bout of the main card.

Lynch spoke with Sarah Schreiber after the match and got emotional when talking about her former best friend. Schreiber congratulated Lynch on the win and asked if this was the most emotional bout she’s ever had.

“Yeah, even watching the video packages, I got a little bit emotional, you know?” Lynch said as she got emotional again. “Because, you know… to see every… to see where we came from to where we are now, and the hatred here, the hatred going out there, and it’s just, its… it’s so sad, you know? Like that’s somebody who I loved so much, and who I trusted my life with, you know, and who… we’ve been through everything together.

“We nearly died in a car crash together, and just how much we despise each other now… I just wanted to rip her apart out there, I wanted to rip her apart, and I didn’t break her arm like I wanted to, like I set out to do, and I don’t know if I’m happy or I’m sad about that, but I got the win and now she knows she can’t deny it. She can’t deny it, I’m the better woman.”

Lynch also tweeted after the win and wrote, “Uh oh. #SurvivorSeries”

Flair has not commented on the match as of this writing, but she did make a post-match tweet that shows a photo from her entrance, captioned with the diamond emoji.

There’s no word on what WWE has planned for Flair and Lynch after this, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. You can see Becky’s post-match interview below, along with footage from their match and the post-show tweets: