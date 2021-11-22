11/22/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results
Eddie Kingston, Excalibur, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Ruby Soho, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary (at different times) from Norfolk, Virginia.
—
- Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated Erica Leigh and Willow Nightingale
- Tony Nese defeated Logan Laroux
- Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) (w/Hook) defeated Irvin Legend and Lucas Chase
- Trios Tag Team Match
Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch, and Ryo Mizunami defeated Emi Sakura, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny (w/Mei Suruga)
- Frankie Kazarian defeated Joe Keys
- Trios Tag Team Match
Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) defeated Baron Black, Duke Davis, and Ganon Jones
- Riho defeated Trish Adora
- Wheeler Yuta (w/Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander) defeated Serpentico