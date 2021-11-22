11/22/21 AEW Dark Elevation Results

Nov 22, 2021 - by Michael Riba

Eddie Kingston, Excalibur, Mark Henry, Paul Wight, Ruby Soho, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary (at different times) from Norfolk, Virginia.

  1. Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated Erica Leigh and Willow Nightingale
  2. Tony Nese defeated Logan Laroux
  3. Team Taz (Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks) (w/Hook) defeated Irvin Legend and Lucas Chase
  4. Trios Tag Team Match
    Kris Statlander, Leyla Hirsch, and Ryo Mizunami defeated Emi Sakura, Penelope Ford, and The Bunny (w/Mei Suruga)
  5. Frankie Kazarian defeated Joe Keys
  6. Trios Tag Team Match
    Dark Order (10, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) defeated Baron Black, Duke Davis, and Ganon Jones
  7. Riho defeated Trish Adora
  8. Wheeler Yuta (w/Chuck Taylor and Kris Statlander) defeated Serpentico

