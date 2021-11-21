Zelina Vega recounts how McMahon apologized after she was cut from 9/10 Smackdown

In an interview with the UK-based talkSPORT ahead of tonight’s Survivor Series, Zelina Vega discussed how Vince McMahon personally called her when her match was cut from the September 10 Smackdown.

Vega’s father passed away during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York and was one of the thousands who died inside the World Trade Center. On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, Vega was supposed to wrestle on that Smackdown in Madison Square Garden, teaming with Carmella to take on Toni Storm and Liv Morgan.

But timing issues got the match cut from the broadcast much to disappointment of many fans and Zelina herself, who was looking at honoring her father in the ring. She had a custom ring gear made for the occasion and later tweeted “nevermind” after the broadcast was over.

“A lot of people were really upset, but I felt like a lot of the anger was misguided. I was disappointed, but I also knew it wasn’t a personal thing,” Vega told talkSPORT.

“When it got cut, Vince called me and apologized because he wanted to make sure that I knew ‘listen, this wasn’t done to you personally or anything, it was literally just this [the time], I had to make that call and I’m so sorry.’ And people don’t know that side either,” Vega recounted.