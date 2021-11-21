Notes of Jerry Lynn and Liv Morgan

Nov 21, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Jerry Lynn joins the inaugural class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame!

Tix on Sale Mon @ 10AM

Liv Morgan talks about WWE getting back on the road again via Complex.com:

“Oh, it’s been amazing being back on the road. It’s just such a more personal experience. I love interacting with the fans. I love seeing them. I love hearing them. My fans have been so gracious to me and I’m so grateful for them. They’re so ride-or-die and I love that. They’re incredible and it makes me so happy to be able to perform in front of them. I think I could speak for everyone on our entire roster: We’re grateful to be fully back in action.”

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Mandy Rose

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal