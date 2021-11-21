Notes of Jerry Lynn and Liv Morgan
– Jerry Lynn joins the inaugural class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame!
JERRY LYNN joins the inaugural class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame!
Jerry will be inducted by longtime rival SEAN WALTMAN!
Tix on Sale Mon @ 10AM:https://t.co/zYFocQMFy4
GCW/Orange Crush present
The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame
Saturday 1/22 – 7PM pic.twitter.com/1NaIHqMp8w
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 21, 2021
– Liv Morgan talks about WWE getting back on the road again via Complex.com:
“Oh, it’s been amazing being back on the road. It’s just such a more personal experience. I love interacting with the fans. I love seeing them. I love hearing them. My fans have been so gracious to me and I’m so grateful for them. They’re so ride-or-die and I love that. They’re incredible and it makes me so happy to be able to perform in front of them. I think I could speak for everyone on our entire roster: We’re grateful to be fully back in action.”