Notes of Jerry Lynn and Liv Morgan

– Jerry Lynn joins the inaugural class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame!

*Hall of Fame Update* JERRY LYNN joins the inaugural class of the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame! Jerry will be inducted by longtime rival SEAN WALTMAN! Tix on Sale Mon @ 10AM:https://t.co/zYFocQMFy4 GCW/Orange Crush present

The Indie Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Saturday 1/22 – 7PM pic.twitter.com/1NaIHqMp8w — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 21, 2021

Tix on Sale Mon @ 10AM

– Liv Morgan talks about WWE getting back on the road again via Complex.com:

“Oh, it’s been amazing being back on the road. It’s just such a more personal experience. I love interacting with the fans. I love seeing them. I love hearing them. My fans have been so gracious to me and I’m so grateful for them. They’re so ride-or-die and I love that. They’re incredible and it makes me so happy to be able to perform in front of them. I think I could speak for everyone on our entire roster: We’re grateful to be fully back in action.”