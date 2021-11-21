McIntyre wants to face Reigns at WrestleMania, Big E wants a match with The Rock

– Drew McIntyre commented via WrestlingInc

“I see myself in the title match with whoever is the champion at the time. Or, even better, I’m champion going into it. That’s where I want to be, that’s what I am working towards. In fantasy land, I don’t even want to be anywhere near Roman until then. He is such equity, he’s so high above everyone right now with the roll he’s been on. I just want to keep building, and building, and building. Get some significant feuds in there, some significant character building/re-building, and make the fans want that match. Make it as big as possible, take Drew McIntyre to the level Roman’s at right now, and make that match on the biggest stage possible.”

– Big E tells Newsday:

“I would love that. If the opportunity comes along, of course, I’m snatching it up. I don’t know if I’d lobby for it. The one that I’ve been lobbying for is the Goldberg match because he was my idol as a kid. But, you don’t get any better than the Rock. As far as I know, he’s still the biggest box office draw in Hollywood, and he’s from WWE. That, in and of itself, is incredible. What he did in this company – just being absurdly charismatic and entertaining – he is the blueprint. He broke the mold. You know, when people ask me about my proudest career accomplishment, I often will cite our promo segment with the Rock. It wasn’t even a match. We just had a promo segment with the Rock a few years ago. Going out there and taking a Rock Bottom, was pretty wild, pretty cool. So I would absolutely love that match, for sure.”