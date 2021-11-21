Jeff Cobb says he received a contract offer from WWE in 2020

Jeff Cobb made an appearance on the All Real Wrestling Podcast and during it, he noted that he did get a contract offer from WWE, but decided not to accept it.

“I did get contract offers from other places but at the end of the day, it was — you know like — I mean WWE offered me a contract, great money but, at the end of the day, you know, it’s — money is gonna make a lot of your problems go away but at the end of the day, money won’t make you happy so I wanted to work somewhere where I felt like I fit in more and I would’ve been happy. You know, if I went to WWE, I wouldn’t be able to do a random indie booking if I wanted to if I was off that weekend or something.”

Cobb continued by noting that he loves Japan as he thinks their culture is amazing and feels the same way about the style of wrestling NJPW offers to its fans. He felt like he was a better fit for NJPW so he decided to make it his home.

That isn’t to take away from the offers he received from other promotions, but he can still work other shows thanks to NJPW’s working relationships with promotions such as AEW, Impact Wrestling, and ROH.