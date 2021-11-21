Flair: “I would take The Young Bucks and The Usos as two of my favorite teams”

Ric Flair discussed a wide range of topics during the premiere episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast.

During it, the pro wrestling legend gave some high praise to Kenny Omega as he was there for the match in AAA between Omega and Andrade, who is his future son-in-law.

“I don’t see a weakness. After being in Mexico with him when he wrestled Andrade, I became even more impressed because seeing someone on TV, being around him, meeting him socially is one thing, and he’s a wonderful kid. I think the fact that he’s wrestled everybody, every style, around the world, that’s what it takes to really become a top guy in this business. You have to have had different opponents with different styles. I put him and AJ Styles and Randy Orton, and there’s a lot of good one, but I put those three pretty much in a class of their own.”

Flair then named The Young Bucks and The Usos as his two favorite tag teams.

“I would take The Young Bucks and The Usos as two of my favorite teams. They have a different style than Tully and Arn, but the way wrestling is put together today, and the way the guys are taught to entertain, I think The Usos are phenomenal and The Young Bucks do some stuff I’ve never seen.”