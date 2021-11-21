Dalton Castle captures the ROH TV Title

Nov 21, 2021 - by James Walsh

We have a new ROH Television champion following this weekend’s ROH TV. Dalton Castle defeated Dragon Lee on this weekend’s show to capture the title on a show that will be available on ROH’s website and FITE TV soon.

