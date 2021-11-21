Dalton Castle captures the ROH TV Title
We have a new ROH Television champion following this weekend’s ROH TV. Dalton Castle defeated Dragon Lee on this weekend’s show to capture the title on a show that will be available on ROH’s website and FITE TV soon.
NEW Ring of Honor Television Champion! Dalton Castle! @theDALTONcastle @ringofhonor #DaltonCastle #ROH #RingOfHonor #TelevisionChampion #TVChampion #TVChamp #TelevisionChamp #ROHTVChampion #ROHTVChamp #ROHTVChampionship #ROHTelevisionChampionship #Wrestling pic.twitter.com/C6q6YdwdbQ
— M.C. CHASE (@MC_CHASE86) November 21, 2021