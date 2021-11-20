WWE Files Two New Trademarks Related To The Bellas

WWE recently filed to trademark the terms “Bella Glam,” and “Bella Style” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the purpose of providing a website that features information on exercise and fitness. The phrases are related to WWE Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella, who were inducted back in the 2020 class.

The filing was made on November 17th, with a full detailed description of what that entails in the summaries below.

Mark For: BELLA GLAM trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of providing a website featuring information on exercise and fitness; Providing information on physical exercise; Consulting services in the fields of fitness and exercise; Personal training provided in connection with weight loss and exercise programs; Providing personal training and physical fitness consultation to individuals to help them make physical fitness, strength, conditioning, and exercise improvement in their daily living; Providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the fields of fitness and exercise.

Mark For: BELLA STYLE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of providing a website featuring information on exercise and fitness; Providing information on physical exercise; Consulting services in the fields of fitness and exercise; Personal training provided in connection with weight loss and exercise programs; Providing personal training and physical fitness consultation to individuals to help them make physical fitness, strength, conditioning, and exercise improvement in their daily living; Providing classes, workshops, seminars and camps in the fields of fitness and exercise.