Winter is Coming returning as special Dynamite event next month

AEW is bringing back the Winter is Coming special episode of Dynamite in December which will be live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas on the 15th.

Last year’s Winter is Coming episode was a major hit, with Kenny Omega winning the AEW World title from Jon Moxley and the debut of the one and only Sting.

AEW President Tony Khan also wrote that new details on the Owen Hart Cup tournament would be revealed that day.

“Thanks to you great wrestling fans around the world + the generosity of Dr. Martha Hart, on Wednesday 12/15 Winter is Coming #AEWDynamite, we’ll have more info including schedule for the highly anticipated Owen Hart Cup,” Khan tweeted after Rampage went off the air.