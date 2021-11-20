Turning Point 2021 live on Impact Plus tonight

Impact Wrestling is back with another Impact Plus exclusive event tonight as it presents Turning Point 2021 live from Sam’s Town Live in Sunrise Manor, Nevada. The full card is as follows:

Moose vs Eddie Edwards in a full metal mayhem match for the Impact World title; Mickie James vs Mercedes Martinez for the Impact Knockouts title; The Good Brothers vs Bullet Club for the Impact Tag Team titles; The IInspiration vs Decay for the Impact Knockouts Tag Team titles; Trey Miguel vs Laredo Kid vs Steve Maclin in a three-way match for the Impact X Division title; Matt Cardona vs W. Morrissey; Chris Sabin vs Ace Austin; Heath and Rhino vs Violent By Design; Rich Swann vs TBA; Jordynne Grace vs Chelsea Green for the Impact Digital Media title in the pre-show; and FinJuice vs Decay in the pre-show.

Brian Myers, who was scheduled to take on Rich Swann, has not been medically cleared to appear.

Tickets for Turning Point are available through ticketnetwork.com and there are tickets being sold as well for the next set of television tapings set for tomorrow and Monday as well.