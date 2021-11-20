Top Dolla refutes controversial reports following his WWE release

Nov 20, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis reportedly had heat on the main roster before his WWE release was announced on Thursday night.

In an update, there had been rumblings of Francis having heat while Hit Row was still in WWE NXT. Reports suggest the NXT heat was due to Francis rubbing “a ton of people the wrong way” while he was there. It was also said that Francis was getting the same reputation since being called up to work SmackDown in the WWE Draft.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Deonna Purrazzo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal