Top Dolla refutes controversial reports following his WWE release

“Top Dolla” AJ Francis reportedly had heat on the main roster before his WWE release was announced on Thursday night.

In an update, there had been rumblings of Francis having heat while Hit Row was still in WWE NXT. Reports suggest the NXT heat was due to Francis rubbing “a ton of people the wrong way” while he was there. It was also said that Francis was getting the same reputation since being called up to work SmackDown in the WWE Draft.