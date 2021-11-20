Smackdown rating for 11/19/2021

The Survivor Series go-home episode of Smackdown did 1,987,000 viewers in the overnight ratings, down 11,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s number eventually adjusted to 2,104,000 viewers when the final ratings came in on Monday.

The show started with 2,092,000 viewers in the first hour but then had a drop to 1,883,000 viewers in the second hour. The second hour was the least-watched since July 9. The show did 0.50 in the 18-49 demo and placed third among network shows.

(Ratings credit: SpoilerTV)

click here for the 2021 Wrestling TV Viewership grid