Ric Flair Recalls A Time When Roddy Piper Was Paid In Cocaine For A Match

While speaking on his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair recalled a match that he had in 1982 in the Dominican Republic. In the match, Flair faced local hero Jack Veneno for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

The trip was full of problems for Flair and Flair took Roddy Piper with him when he went back to the Dominican Republic. Flair then claimed that Piper was paid in cocaine.

“They gave me $5000 and they gave Piper cocaine and $500 bucks. He was happy.”