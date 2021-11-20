Notes on CM Punk, Ronda Rousey, NWA PPV, NJPW vs. NOAH

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter Reports That Last Month’s NWA Empowerrr event had Only 3,500 PPV buys.

– It was just announced that A Third Night Of Wrestle Kingdom will be NJPW vs NOAH….

– Miesha Tate Looks back On Ronda Rousey Fights and Hopes for Trilogy Fight Against Ronda Rousey (If She Comes Back To UFC)

“I’m really grateful to have had somebody like Ronda as that foe,” Tate said in a sit-down interview with UFC reporter Megan Olivi. “It needed two parts. We needed that to make people care just beyond a sport, right? There was a storyline to follow, and it went on for—who knows? Maybe after she has kids she’ll want to come back and fight again. Who knows? Like, that would be a dream come true.

“But honestly, I look at it so different. I’m just so thankful to have that, not just maybe what it did for the sport, but I can truly, fully say from my first-hand perspective what it did for me. And it did amazing things. And she was the perfect person to have standing across the way from me.”

– We have a new match for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, with QT Marshall set to face off with CM Punk. Marshall challenged Punk to a match on the show, which will take place in Punk’s hometown of Chicago.

The updated card for the show, which airs Wednesday on TNT, is:

* AEW TBS Women’s Title Quarterfinal Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter

* Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

* Malakai Black, Andrade El Idolo, & FTR vs. Lucha Bros, PAC, & Cody Rhodes

* CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

