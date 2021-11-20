Jake Hager To Grapple With Jon Jones Next Month

In a series of posts on Twitter, MMA fighter Jon Jones revealed that he will be grappling with Jake Hager at an event for Fury Grappling next month. The event happens on December 9 in New Jersey. Jake Hager also fights in MMA, last competing for Bellator back in October 29, 2020, where he got a split decision win over Brandon Calton. He has a 3-0 record with 1 no-contest.

Jones wrote: “Breaking News!! I’m excited to announce I’ll be competing for the number one grappling organization in the world, Fury Grappling! December 9th I’ll be in New Jersey competing against WWE superstar and undefeated Bellator heavyweight Jack swagger.”

After a fan corrected him of Hager’s real name, he replied: “Thanks, yeah I just found out today. Don’t really know much about him yet. I guess I better switch to edibles for a while, need to get these lungs right lol.”