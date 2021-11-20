Jade Cargill advances in the TBS women’s title tournament

The TBS Women’s title tournament continued yesterday on Rampage with Jade Cargill advancing to the next round after she beat Red Velvet. On Dynamite this past Wednesday, Nyla Rose also advanced after she beat former AEW Women’s champion Hikaru Shida.

Cargill will now be facing whoever wins in the Jamie Hayter vs Thunder Rosa match while Rose will take on the winner of the Ruby Soho vs Kris Statlander match.

The inaugural TBS Women’s champion will be crowned on Wednesday, January 5 during the first episode of Dynamite on TBS.