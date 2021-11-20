Impact Wrestling: Turning Point Live Results 11/20/21

Impact Wrestling: Turning Point 11/20/21

Sam’s Town – Las Vegas

Commentators: Matt Striker & D Lo Brown

1.) Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin w/ Madman Fulton

Some quick chain wrestling between the two until Sabin delivers a body slam and clotheslines Austin over the top rope to the floor. Fulton pushes Austin out of the way to avoid a dive from Sabin, who catches himself just in time.

Sabin delivers a missile dropkick off the top and hits Cradle Shock for a near fall. Austin blocks another cradle shock and rolls up Sabin in a la maestra cradle for a two count. Both drill each other with an enziguri at the same time.

Austin delivers a belly-to-back suplex in the corner and hits a helicopter fameasser for two. Austin climbs to the top, Sabin cuts him off and delivers a superplex for two. Fulton distracts Sabin up top, Austin takes advantage and looks for his own superplex, but Sabin blocks it, knocks him down, and delivers a hesitation dropkick.

Sabin takes out Fulton with a dive but gets up right away as Austin distracts the referee. Fulton drops Sabin behind the referee’s back. Austin puts on his “I BEAT CHRIS SABIN” shirt, charges in but gets caught with cradle shock for the pin.

Winner: Chris Sabin

2.) Heath and Rhino vs Violent By Design (Eric Young and Joe Doering)

Rhino and Doering trade punches to open things up. Heath tags in and Cody Deaner hits him and gets ejected from ringside. VBD work over Heath while cutting off the ring. Heath finally creates some separation and tags Rhino.

Rhino hesitates to touch Young before he clotheslines him, delivers a back body drop and a belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Rhino goes in for a spear, Doering moves Young out of the way. Young hits Rhino with his mask to get the three count.

Winners: Violent By Design

-Eddie Edwards Interview with Gia Miller:

Edwards says he and Moose have years of long history that ends tonight. Edwards says this is Moose’s first world title defense and he has the advantage in Full Metal Mayhem because anything goes.

Edwards says tonight is Moose’s Turning Point and will pay for his sins at the hands of the new world champion, Eddie Edwards.

3). Rich Swann w/ Willie Mack vs. VSK w/ Zicky Dice

Swann takes advantage early and sends VSK to the outside. VSK avoids a senton off the apron and gets his head slammed into the apron. VSK works over Swann’s back; whips him hard into the corner and delivers a belly-to-back suplex. Swann counters another belly-to-back suplex for a nearfall but walks into a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker for two.

VSK with another hard whip into the corner and works over the back some more. Swann comes back with some punches and hits a rolling thunder splash for two. Dice pulls on Swann’s leg but gets dropped by Mack for his troubles.

Coming back into the ring, VSK hits Swann with a modified x-factor coming off the top rope for two. Swann comes back with shots to the midsection and a spinning back kick to the head. Swann gets caught off the back handspring elbow with a backstabber.

Swann ducks a clothesline and hits a back handspring cutter and a frog splash for two. Swann hits a phoenix splash from the top to close it out.

Winner: Rich Swann

Matt Cardona/W. Morrissey video package

4.) W. Morrissey vs. “Always Ready” Matt Cardona

Morrissey backs up Cardona in the corner and quickly tosses him across the ring. Rinse and repeat for Morrissey but gets caught with a dropkick that staggers him into the corner. Cardona drops Morrissey to a knee but gets caught charging in. Cardona sends Morrissey to the floor and follows up with a basement dropkick.

Cardona follows up with a neackbreaker on the floor. Morrissey gets back in the ring and rolls out on the other side. Cardona goes for another basement dropkick but Morrissey catches Cardona by his legs and hurls him into the steel steps, twice. Morrissey ties up Cardona in the ropes, hits some clubbing forearms to the back, and drills him with a big boot that sends Cardona to the floor.

Cardona barely beats the 10-count back in the ring and Morrissey wrenches on the neck to wear him down. Cardona gets to his feet but Morrissey knocks him back down. Cardona punches Morrissey, goes to the middle rope, but Morrissey hits him with a big shot. Morrissey asks Cardona if he’s ready for this ass whipping.

Cardona replies with a slap to the face to create separation and follows up with a dropkick to knock Morrissey down. They trade big swinging punches until Morrissey gets the upper hand. Cardona hits a codebreaker for two and hammers away with shots in the corner.

Morrissey catches Cardona coming in with a flapjack. Cardona stumbles into the corner and moves out of the way to avoid a splash from Morrissey. Cardona hits the running reboot kick and hits a second one that sends Morrissey to the floor. Morrissey cuts off Cardona outside, sends him into the apron, steel post, and chokeslams him on the apron for a nearfall.

Cardona slips out of a powerbomb attempt and gets up the double knee as Morrissey charges into the corner. Cardona goes for Radio Silence but Morrissey powers him over his head and shoves him into the referee. Cardona hits Radio Silence but the referee is down.

Cardona tries to help the referee but Moose comes runs in, drills him with a spear, and walks back up the ramp as Morrissey drapes one arm over Cardona for the 1-2-3.

IInspiration/Decay video package

5.) Knockouts Tag Team Championship: The IInspiration (Cassie Lee & Jessie McKay) (c) vs.Decay (Havok & Rosemary)