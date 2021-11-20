Brian Myers pulled from Turning Point

Brian Myers has been pulled from Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Turning Point special.

Myers was scheduled to face Rich Swann in singles action, but Impact announced tonight that he is no longer medically cleared to compete. Swann will still be in action, but his new opponent has not been named as of this writing.

Impact wrote, “Brian Myers, scheduled to appear at Saturday’s TURNING POINT live event in Las Vegas, was not medically cleared for his match vs Rich Swann. Former IMPACT World Champion Swann remains on the live IMPACT Plus and YouTube Ultimate Insiders event, vs an opponent TBA.”

Myers’ pupil VSK offered to step up and face Swann at Turning Point, and Myers replied to reveal that he is not medically cleared due to elevated liver enzymes.

“Elevated liver enzymes has taken down many great athletes. Thanks for stepping up. You’re on your way to becoming the star I always knew you could be. Unfortunately, Rich Swann won’t know you’re his #TurningPoint opponent until tomorrow bc he has a flip phone & no social media,” Myers wrote.

The 2006 WWE Great American Bash pay-per-view saw Bobby Lashley, Super Crazy and The Great Khali get removed from their respective matches as they were not cleared to compete due to elevated enzymes in their livers.

The Impact Turning Point special will air live this Saturday, November 20, from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, on Impact Plus and on YouTube for Impact Insiders members. The Countdown To Turning Point pre-show will begin at 9:30pm ET, and will air for thirty minutes. Below is the updated card:

Full Metal Mayhem for the Impact World Title

Eddie Edwards vs. Moose (c)

Knockouts Title Match

Mercedes Martinez vs. Mickie James (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Triple Threat for the X Division Title

Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The Decay vs. The IInspiration (c)

Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin

Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design

W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona

Rich Swann vs. TBA (replacing Brian Myers)

Countdown To Turning Point Pre-show: Impact Digital Media Title Match

Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace (c)

Countdown To Turning Point Pre-show

The Decay vs. FinJuice

