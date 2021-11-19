WWE Smackdown update for tonight

WWE has announced a new match and segment for tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Sheamus will make his blue brand in-ring return tonight in a Fatal 4 Way to determine the final member of the men’s Team SmackDown for Sunday’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match. The other three participants will be Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet.

The winner of the Fatal 4 Way will replace Sami Zayn, who was pulled from the team last Friday night. They will join Jeff Hardy, Happy Baron Corbin, King Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre to go up against Team RAW’s Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory.

WWE has also announced that there will be a segment that sees Universal Champion Roman Reigns ascend his throne after taking the crown from Woods in last week’s SmackDown main event. WWE teased that The Tribal Chief will claim his place atop the throne of SmackDown just days before facing WWE Champion Big E at Survivor Series.

Shotzi vs. Sasha Banks was previously announced for tonight’s show.

