WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the XL Center in Hartford, CT with the go-home build for Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view.

WWE has announced just one match for tonight’s show and that’s Shotzi vs. Sasha Banks.

It was also announced last week by Ridge Holland that Sheamus will be returning to the blue brand tonight. The Celtic Warrior recently moved to the blue brand in the WWE Draft, but has been away since late September after undergoing another nose surgery. It looks like Holland will be teaming with Sheamus, for a potential feud against Cesaro, unless they pull a swerve and go with Holland vs. Sheamus instead.

It’s believed that tonight’s show will see the final member of the men’s Team SmackDown revealed for the 5-on-5 Traditional Elimination Match at Sunday’s pay-per-view. Sami Zayn was pulled from the team last week. It’s interesting that no RAW Superstars are being advertised for tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a big RAW vs. SmackDown angle tonight.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.