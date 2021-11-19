Updated Impact Turning Point Card

We have an updated lineup for Impact Turning Point after this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs November 20th on Impact! Plus:

* Impact World Championship Full Metal Mayhem Match: Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

* X Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Laredo Kid

* Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club (Chris Bey & El Phantasmo)

* Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The IInspiration vs. Decay

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green

* Chris Sabin vs. Ace Austin

* Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers

* Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrisey

* Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design