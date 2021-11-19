Sheamus returns and earns Team SmackDown spot
Sheamus is the final member of Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series.
Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Sheamus defeat Cesaro, Jinder Mahal and Ricochet in a Fatal 4 Way to earn the final spot on the mean’s Team SmackDown. The match saw Sheamus get the win after interference by blue brand newcomer and fellow Irishman Ridge Holland. The Celtic Warrior replaces Sami Zayn, who was removed from the team after losing to Jeff Hardy last Friday night.
Sheamus joins Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods and Happy Baron Corbin for Sunday’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match. They will go up against Team RAW’s Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins.
The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Below is the updated card, along with a few related shots from SmackDown:
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus)
5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match
Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm)
Champion vs. Champion
WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns
Champion vs. Champion
RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
Champions vs. Champions
RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos
Champion vs. Champion
WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura
Who will punch their ticket to #SurvivorSeries? We find out NEXT on #SmackDown! @KingRicochet @WWECesaro @WWESheamus @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/4KcYvQTWEP
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
Guess that's a no on The Bar reunion? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KSAmpgBBtm
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2021
WHAT?!?!#SmackDown @KingRicochet pic.twitter.com/vHBrTpeMEP
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
HIGH-STAKES. HIGH-RISK.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VH3IpxxJ3Q
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
Swing is in the air in Hartford! #SmackDown @WWECesaro pic.twitter.com/vJAJKhd0dI
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
Oh!
…. OHHH!!!!!#SmackDown @KingRicochet @WWESheamus pic.twitter.com/ZeOY5kSDsV
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
THIS MATCH! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/WWYJoOKcN2
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 20, 2021
.@WWESheamus is headed to #SurvivorSeries!#SmackDown @RidgeWWE pic.twitter.com/qfgbnlHdb2
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021
.@RidgeWWE comes to @WWESheamus’ aid! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/94Uq7X6h9H
— WWE (@WWE) November 20, 2021