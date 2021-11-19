Notes on Xavier Woods and Taya Valkyrie
Taya Valkyrie on Twitter Had this to Say ….
Stop supporting a company that has ZERO respect for their talent. You love pro wrestling, spend your money on the hundreds of other alternatives. This is wrong. Ethically, as employers they don’t care about us. Talent or fans.
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 19, 2021
Yooooo FUCKKKKK them.
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 19, 2021
We will be just fine ❤️ #TheMundos
— TAYA VALKYRIE (@FrankyMonetWWE) November 19, 2021