Impact rating/viewership for this week

Thursday’s taped Turning Point go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 129,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 62.39% from last week’s 79,000 viewers, which was the second-lowest viewership ever for an episode on AXS.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is equal with last week’s 0.02 key demo rating. This week’s 0.02 key demo rating represents 30,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 20% from the 25,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.02 key demo rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact episode did not rank on the Cable Top 150 for the seventh week in a row.

This week’s Impact had major competition from the NFL on cable and network TV as the Falcons vs. Patriots game on FOX drew 13.518 million viewers, plus another 2.744 million viewers on the NFL Network, and several million for the various pre and post-shows. Impact drew the best viewership since the 143,000 viewers on June 3, while the key demo rating is what the show has done for the past few weeks, but still tied with several other episodes to be the lowest-rated in the demo in the history of Impact on AXS. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 62.39% from the week before, while Thursday’s key demo rating was even with the week before.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 11.6% from the same week in 2020.

The NFL game between the Falcons and the Patriots on the NFL Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.89 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing 2.744 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.672 million viewers, ranking #7 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 key demo rating.

The NFL game between the Falcons and the Patriots on FOX also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 3.72 rating. The game also topped the night in viewership for network TV with 13.518 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Turning Point go-home edition of Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – the final Turning Point build, Knockouts Tag Team Champions The IInspiration vs. The Undead Bridesmaids in a non-title match, World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows vs. Hikuleo, Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid, plus the main event, which was Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode: 98,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 16 Episode: 105,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 23 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Victory Road episode)

September 30 Episode: 115,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 7 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 14 Episode: 89,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Knockouts Knockdown)

October 21 Episode: 93,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 28 Episode: 100,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Bound For Glory episode)

November 4 Episode: 118,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 11 Episode: 79,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 18 Episode: 129,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 25 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode