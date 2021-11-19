Flair Says Hulk Hogan is Suffering from “Really Bad Health Issues”

Ric Flair says that Hulk Hogan is having some “really bad’ health troubles as of late. Flair discussed his relationship with his fellow WWE Hall of Famer on the first episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast and said Hogan is dealing with some issues. You can see highlights from the comments below, per WrestlingNews.co:

On Hogan’s health issues: “He’s having some really bad health issues but he keeps up with me. We support each other, good and bad. When I was in the hospital he flew up that day like everybody else that came up to see me…Hulk was gracious, Jimmy Hart was great. I don’t remember seeing them because I was in a coma but they made the effort to go. Those are the kind of things that mean a lot.”

On Hogan helping him with son Reid’s bills: “Also, which I’ve said publicly when my son was going through all of the issues in the hospital, I couldn’t keep up with the rehab bills or the hospital bills because every time I gave [Reid] the responsibility of paying his own insurance, something would lapse like his phone bill. Sometimes you had to teach him how to be responsible. I called [Hogan] one day and I said ‘I need $14,000.’ He said ‘call this person’ and I had it in an hour. I’ve never forgotten it.”