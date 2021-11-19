Chelsea Green: “Maybe 2022 is my year”

Chelsea Green has accomplished a lot since she left WWE, and she recently discussed whether AEW might be coming up in her future. Green spoke with WrestlingNews.co’s Samira K. for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

On potentially working for AEW: “The one promotion I haven’t done is AEW. I’ve done everything else but has yet to step in the official AEW ring. I was at All In, the only female match on the card, but it’s time to explore that option. It’s something I haven’t explored in the past six months. Maybe 2022 is my year.”

On a match with Mickie James: “Never say never. Mickie and I, we want it. We absolutely want it. I think you all got a glimpse of that in April. At some point, we will do whatever it takes to get that matchup.”

On wanting to work with Deonna Purrazzo: “I think Deonna and I have unfinished business together as a team. We never explored that as much as we wished we could have. That is absolutely going to happen in some fashion. Whether it’s IMPACT or not, I don’t know. Now the world is our oyster with the independent scene and it’s booming. Maybe you’ll see it at Warrior Wrestling or GCW or IMPACT or NWA. Deonna and I are going to go down fighting for that tag team to happen.”