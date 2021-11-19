Battle Royal announced for Survivor Series

A 25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal has been announced for Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Sonya Deville announced the Battle Royal during tonight’s Survivor Series go-home edition of SmackDown, noting that the 25-Man bout will commemorate 25 years since The Rock made his WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series.

WWE noted that the winner of the “high stakes Battle Royal” will earn brand supremacy for his show. It’s interesting to note that 14 RAW Superstars have been announced for the match, while 11 SmackDown Superstars have been confirmed. The following participants have been announced:

* RAW: AJ Styles, Omos, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, R-Truth, T-BAR

* SmackDown: Cesaro, Ricochet, Mansoor, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view will take place this coming Sunday, November 21 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Below is the updated card:

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Champion vs. Champion

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

