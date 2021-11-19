11/19/21 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Chris Jericho, Excalibur, Ricky Starks, and Taz are on commentary from Norfolk, Virginia.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Billy Gunn (w/Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) vs. Darby Allin (w/Sting)

They lock up and Gunn backs Allin into the corner and sets him up top. Gunn pats Allin’s leg and backs away. They lock up again and Gunn tosses Allin across the ring. Gunn goes for a test of strength, but Allin slaps him in the face. Allin comes off the ropes, but Gunn drops him with a back-body drop and Allin rolls to the ramp. Gunn goes after him and throws him back to ringside. Gunn rolls Allin back into the ring and gets in Sting’s face. Gunn gets back into the ring and stomps on his midsection. Gunn grabs Allin and takes him to the outside. Gunn slams Allin into the barricade, and then gets him back into the ring. Allin comes back with a dropkick and goes for a dive, but Gunn sends Allin into the barricade again as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Gunn sets Allin on the top turnbuckle and delivers an uppercut. Gunn climbs up, but Allin fights back with a few shots. Allin bites Gunn and takes out Austin and Colten with a Coffin Drop on the floor. Gunn gets Allin back into the ring and throws him into the corner. Gunn goes after Allin, but Allin sends him face-first into the turnbuckle and drops him with a Stunner. Allin connects with a Coffin Drop, but Gunn shoves him off immediately. Allin goes right back and delivers another Coffin Drop and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Austin and Colten attack Allin, but Sting clears the ring of them. Billy chops Sting’s knee and delivers right hands. The Gunn Club stands tall over Allin and Sting.

—

The confrontation between CM Punk and MJF from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite is shown.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews QT Marshall. Marshall says he can’t think of anything better than beating up CM Punk in his hometown next Wednesday night.

—

A promo from The Inner Circle after their match at Full Gear airs. Chris Jericho says they beat American Top Team’s ass at Full Gear, and they will do it again if they need to, and beat anyone who gets put in front of them.

Men of the Year cut a promo. Scorpio Sky says The Inner Circle only has one win over them, and they shouldn’t be bragging. Ethan Page says they must feel really good getting a win over Dan Lambert, and warns that The Inner Circle will see American Top Team again.

—

Match #2 – AEW TBS Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Jade Cargill (w/Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Red Velvet

They brawl from the bell and Cargill tosses Velvet into the corner. Velvet comes back and delivers a few shots, but Cargill shoves her away. They block each other’s moves, and then Velvet delivers a spinning heel kick to Cargill’s face. Velvet comes off the ropes, but Cargill catches her and tosses her across the ring with a fall-away slam. Cargill stomps on Velvet a couple times and picks her up. Velvet gets free and delivers a leg lariat that sends Cargill to the floor. Velvet comes through the ropes for a dive, but Cargill counters with a right hand to the jaw. Cargill delivers another one and puts Velvet on the apron. Cargill slams Velvet onto the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cargill delivers shots to Velvet in the corner. Cargill chokes Velvet with her boot and throws her across the ring. Cargill does a few push-ups and charges, but Velvet counters with a back elbow. Velvet kicks Cargill in the face and drops her with a few running clotheslines. Velvet connects with a bulldog and slaps Cargill across the face. Velvet delivers double knees and goes for a Spear, but Cargill dodges it and kicks Velvet in the face. Cargill goes for Jaded, but Velvet kicks off the ropes and gets a cover for a two count. Velvet delivers a Spear and goes for the cover, but Cargill kicks out. Velvet kicks Cargill in the midsection and goes for Final Slice, but Cargill dodges it and delivers Jaded for the pin fall.

Winner: Jade Cargill

—

Thunder Rosa cuts a promo backstage. She says she has already beat Stooge #1, Rebel, and will defeat Stooge #2, Jamie Hayter, on Wednesday, and then she will go through the rest of the tournament to become the first AEW TBS Champion.

—

Tony Schiavone interviews CM Punk. Punk says stakes are always high in your hometown, but there are no higher stakes than him in Chicago. He says he has won and lost big in Chicago, and tells Marshall to bring his whole crew, because he bit off more than he can chew.

—

The confrontation between Adam Page and Bryan Danielson from this past Wednesday’s Dynamite is shown.

—

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite:

-AEW TBS Championship Tournament – Quarterfinal Match: Jamie Hayter vs. Thunder Rosa

-Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Andrade El Idolo, FTR, and Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes and Death Triangle

-Bryan Danielson vs. Colt Cabana

-CM Punk vs. QT Marshall

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage: Black Friday:

-Daniel Garcia vs. Eddie Kingston

—

It is announced that the December 15th episode of Dynamite will be this year’s Winter is Coming episode.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Adam Cole and Bobby Fish vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus)

Cole backs Jungle Boy into the corner and kicks him a few times, but Jungle Boy comes back with a few shots and drops Cole with an arm-drag. Cole comes right back with a kick to the face and takes Jungle Boy to the corner. Fish tags in and takes Jungle Boy to the mat. Fish connects with a senton and goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Jungle Boy comes back with an arm-drag and tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus drops Fish with a shot to the chest, but Fish comes back with a few kicks. Luchasaurus drops Fish with one shot and tags in Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy connects with a senton over Luchasaurus and goes for the cover, but Fish kicks out. Jungle Boy runs the ropes, but Cole delivers shots to him as the referee checks on Fish’s eye. Fish takes Jungle Boy to the corner, and he and Cole double-team Jungle Boy as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fish has Jungle Boy in a headlock on the mat. Jungle Boy gets free and drops Fish with a comeback lariat. Cole tags in and goes for the knee strike, but Jungle Boy dodges it and a pump kick and tags in Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus takes Cole and Fish to the corner and delivers diving back elbows to them. Luchasaurus drops Cole and Fish with a double clothesline and grabs them around the throats, but they get free and Jungle Boy tags in. Luchasaurus kicks Fish in the face, and then he and Jungle Boy plant Cole to the mat. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Cole kicks out. Fish comes back, but Jungle Boy delivers a few chops. Cole delivers an enzuigiri to Jungle Boy, and then he and Fish take Luchasaurus to the floor with kicks. Cole and Fish plant Jungle Boy with a kick/Brain Buster combination, and then Fish dives onto Luchasaurus. Cole goes for the cover, but Jungle Boy kicks out. Cole goes for the Boom, but Jungle Boy dodges it and goes for the Snare Trap. Cole sends him away and they go for clotheslines on each other. They exchange kicks and Jungle Boy comes through the ropes, but Colt kicks him in the face.

Cole goes for Panama Sunrise, but Jungle Boy sends him into Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus slams Cole and Jungle Boy delivers an elbow shot. Jungle Boy goes for the cover, but Fish breaks it up. Fish tags in and delivers a running knee to Jungle Boy in the corner. Fish delivers an elbow strike, follows by kicks to Jungle Boy’s knee. Fish drops Jungle Boy with a dragon-screw leg-whip and charges, but Jungle Boy suplexes him into the corner. The Young Bucks come to ringside and Luchasaurus gets in their faces. Christian Cage runs out with a chair and chases the Bucks around the ring. The Bucks and Cole back up the ramp and Fish rolls Jungle Boy up for two. Jungle Boy counters into a roll-up for two, and then locks Fish into the Snare Trap and Fish taps out as the Bucks and Cole look on from the ramp.

Winners: Jurassic Express