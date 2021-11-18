More WWE releases

Nov 18, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Wrestlinginc is reporting that WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis sent out an email this evening stating that Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker were released.

As with the last round of releases on November 4th, the cuts were described as “budgetary.”

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Dani Grey

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal