More WWE releases

Wrestlinginc is reporting that WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis sent out an email this evening stating that Hit Row (Top Dolla, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott & Ashante “Thee” Adonis), John Morrison, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne and Jaxson Ryker were released.

As with the last round of releases on November 4th, the cuts were described as “budgetary.”

When I spoke to a very reliable source at WWE last week the belief was that the previous set of releases would be it for 2021 but with anticipation that this would be a regular occurrence moving forward. #wwe — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) November 19, 2021