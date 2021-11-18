Limited Cameo videos from King Woods and Queen Zelina now available

The new King and Queen of WWE, Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega, are doing limited personalized Cameo videos.

Each of them have been assigned 20 spots, with Woods selling four so far and Vega selling three. The price might have to do something about the low sales, with each video going for $425 or €374.

WWE Superstars are not permitted to do personalized videos on Cameo anymore on their own as the video platform was one of the few which was singled out by WWE when a ban on third-party collaboration came down last year.

Occasionally, WWE do sell videos by its Superstars however, often for a very high price during special events.

You can order the Woods and Vega videos at Cameo.com.