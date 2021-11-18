Dwayne Johnson’s Red Notice movie breaks records for Netflix

Dwayne Johnson’s newest movie on Netflix, titled Red Notice, broke records for the giant streaming service, with over 148.7 million hours watched in the first week, becoming the most-watched movie ever on Netflix in its first weekend.

In the new Netflix rankings, Red Notice was also the #1 movie in 94 countries, taking over in five continents. For comparison, the #2 movie was Love Hard, and now in its second week, it had 58.5 million hours viewed.

Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot join Johnson in the main cast and the movie follows Johnson as an FBI agent who reluctantly teams up with a renowned art thief, played by Reynolds, in order to catch an even more notorious criminal, played by Gadot. Red Notice cost Netflix $200 million to produce, another record.