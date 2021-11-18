Becky discusses in great length the relationship with Charlotte and botched TV segment

In a very newsworthy appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch discussed in detail her relationship with Charlotte Flair and what happened a few weeks ago during the botched segment on Smackdown

Lynch, who labeled Flair as potentially one of the greatest of all time, said that things started to change when her star was rising and Flair probably felt threatened along the way. She said it was all fine when Flair was on top and she was below but Charlotte couldn’t accept that she became a bigger star than her, “and has never been able to take it since.”

The champ said that she’s in Charlotte’s head and that she lost it a bit, affecting her work up until now.

“I think she’s lost a step because she’s got that jealousy and she’s got that little devil on her shoulder, and that devil is me always being one step ahead of her, and she doesn’t like it,” the champ said.

Helwani then asked Lynch about what happened on Smackdown and why things went sideways during the title swap segment. Becky said she was telling certain people backstage that she had a feeling Flair was going to mess this up to make her look bad and she did exactly what she predicted. Lynch said the segment was all about Sasha Banks getting involved and it wasn’t about any of them.

“There was a plan in place that was supposed to go one way, and if it went one way, then everyone would have had a moment and it would have been great,” Becky explained. “Sometimes things can happen out there and people can get carried away in the moment, and you don’t have time to process what happens. But when I knew that she was going to purposely disrespect me…I processed it a lot quicker.”

Lynch said she was pissed off in the ring but managed to keep calm, get the segment back on track but when she got backstage, she lost it.

“I lost it a little bit. I lost it. I just lost it. I had to go out and do the dark match right after. So I verbally lost it,” Lynch said. When Helwani asked if things turned physical, Lynch continued, “I still had a match to do, so I didn’t have time to be scrapping in the back.”

Helwani asked if anyone was punished for what happened. “People were talked to. But at the end of the day, I was right. I was right,” Lynch said.

Things will get complicated this Sunday when Lynch takes on Flair in a non-title match at Survivor Series. Lynch admitted she doesn’t know how it’s going to go down and the “office” is probably a nervous wreck.

“We kinda saw that a little bit of that with Charlotte and Nia at one stage,” Lynch said, referring to the match where Flair and Jax went off the rails. “When people don’t work together, it can go badly and it’s not good.”

Lynch said that she does not know if this will be an all-out brawl, if there will be “venom behind every move,” if there will be a fight backstage, or even if they will be able to do the match.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. And I think that’s exciting for me and for the audience,” The Man concluded.

You can watch her full interview below.

In a very newsworthy appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch discussed in detail her relationship with Charlotte Flair and what happened a few weeks ago during the botched segment on Smackdown

Lynch, who labeled Flair as potentially one of the greatest of all time, said that things started to change when her star was rising and Flair probably felt threatened along the way. She said it was all fine when Flair was on top and she was below but Charlotte couldn’t accept that she became a bigger star than her, “and has never been able to take it since.”

The champ said that she’s in Charlotte’s head and that she lost it a bit, affecting her work up until now.

“I think she’s lost a step because she’s got that jealousy and she’s got that little devil on her shoulder, and that devil is me always being one step ahead of her, and she doesn’t like it,” the champ said.

Helwani then asked Lynch about what happened on Smackdown and why things went sideways during the title swap segment. Becky said she was telling certain people backstage that she had a feeling Flair was going to mess this up to make her look bad and she did exactly what she predicted. Lynch said the segment was all about Sasha Banks getting involved and it wasn’t about any of them.

“There was a plan in place that was supposed to go one way, and if it went one way, then everyone would have had a moment and it would have been great,” Becky explained. “Sometimes things can happen out there and people can get carried away in the moment, and you don’t have time to process what happens. But when I knew that she was going to purposely disrespect me…I processed it a lot quicker.”

Lynch said she was pissed off in the ring but managed to keep calm, get the segment back on track but when she got backstage, she lost it.

“I lost it a little bit. I lost it. I just lost it. I had to go out and do the dark match right after. So I verbally lost it,” Lynch said. When Helwani asked if things turned physical, Lynch continued, “I still had a match to do, so I didn’t have time to be scrapping in the back.”

Helwani asked if anyone was punished for what happened. “People were talked to. But at the end of the day, I was right. I was right,” Lynch said.

Things will get complicated this Sunday when Lynch takes on Flair in a non-title match at Survivor Series. Lynch admitted she doesn’t know how it’s going to go down and the “office” is probably a nervous wreck.

“We kinda saw that a little bit of that with Charlotte and Nia at one stage,” Lynch said, referring to the match where Flair and Jax went off the rails. “When people don’t work together, it can go badly and it’s not good.”

Lynch said that she does not know if this will be an all-out brawl, if there will be “venom behind every move,” if there will be a fight backstage, or even if they will be able to do the match.

“I don’t know, I don’t know. And I think that’s exciting for me and for the audience,” The Man concluded.

You can watch her full interview below.